How to watch Rutgers vs. No. 4 Michigan: Game time, live stream, TV channel, preview

Rutgers will return home on Saturday to host No. 4 Michigan.
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss where they were shutout against Minnesota. Michigan continued to roll last weekend against in-state rival Michigan State. Now, Blake Corum and a strong offensive line will look to assert its dominance in the trenches in Piscataway.
Michigan and Rutgers will kickoff at 7:30 P.M. on Saturday and here is how you can watch all of the action live!
How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Michigan at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 PM ET
Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 12% chance of rain, 7 mph winds
TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Dylan Allen; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Michigan leads all-time series 7-1; Michigan won 20-13 in 2021
Michigan SB Nation Site: Maize n Brew
Michigan at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total
- Moneyline (ML): Michigan N/A | Rutgers N/A
- Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan -26 (-108) | Rutgers +26 (-112)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 44.5 (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)
