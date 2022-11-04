How to watch Rutgers vs. No. 4 Michigan: Game time, live stream, TV channel, preview

Rutgers will return home on Saturday to host No. 4 Michigan.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss where they were shutout against Minnesota. Michigan continued to roll last weekend against in-state rival Michigan State. Now, Blake Corum and a strong offensive line will look to assert its dominance in the trenches in Piscataway.

Michigan and Rutgers will kickoff at 7:30 P.M. on Saturday and here is how you can watch all of the action live!

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Michigan at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 12% chance of rain, 7 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Dylan Allen; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan leads all-time series 7-1; Michigan won 20-13 in 2021

Michigan SB Nation Site: Maize n Brew

Michigan at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total