Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Miami

Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1)
Rutgers will hit the road for its first true road game following two consecutive victories at Jersey Mike’s Arena. This will be the toughest test yet for this Scarlet Knights’ squad.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL
Tip-off: Wednesday, November 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPNU with Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (color)
Stream: ESPN
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 80; Miami No. 47 (Quad 1 opponent)
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Miami - No. 44
Series History: Miami leads 10-6
Betting Line
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +135 | Miami -155
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +3 (-110) | Miami -3 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 134.5 (-110) | Under 134.5 (-110)
Key Contributors
Miami
- Isaiah Wong - 13.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 stl, 38.6% FG, 33.3% 3PT
- Norchad Omier - 13.4 pts, 10.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 stl, 62.7% FG, 25% 3PT
- Jordan Miller - 13.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 stl, 50.7% FG, 30.4% 3PT
- Nijel Pack - 13.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 0.7 stl, 46.2% FG, 35.1% 3PT
- Wooga Poplar - 8.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.0 stl, 51.1% FG, 38.9% 3PT
- Bensley Joseph - 5.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 0.6 stl, 48.1% FG, 35.3% 3PT
Rutgers
- Cam Spencer - 17.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.8 ast, 3.7 stl, 53.1% FG, 46.9% 3PT
- Cliff Omoruyi - 16.8 pts, 10.0 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.2 stl, 2.0 blk, 50.6% FG, 14.3% 3PT
- Aundre Hyatt - 11.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 0.8 ast, 1.8 stl, 35.2% FG, 27.3% 3PT
- Derek Simpson - 9.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.5 stl, 34.0% FG, 35.7% 3PT
- Mawot Mag - 8.2 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.2 stl, 50.0% FG, 14.3% 3PT
- Paul Mulcahy - 4.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.3 stl, 35.7% FG, 33.3% 3PT
- Caleb McConnell - 4.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 40% FG
