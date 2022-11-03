Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Michigan at Rutgers

Rutgers is preparing to host Michigan for the first time since the Wolverines’ triple-overtime victory on the banks in 2020. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, this is a different team than the one that came to Piscataway that night.

Michigan is coming off a Big Ten Championship in 2021 and continues to be one of the best teams in the nation. Not only is Michigan well-coached and fundamentally sound, it is extremely tough on both sides of the ball. Blake Corum and an elite offensive line leads a rushing attack that will give any teams fits.

Rutgers gave Michigan a battle at The Big House during its Big Ten opener in 2021 but could not pull out a victory. This time around, it is going to be a little more difficult. Below, checkout the full betting trends for this matchup on Saturday night.

Michigan at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 11:00 AM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Michigan N/A | Rutgers N/A

Michigan N/A | Rutgers N/A Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan -26 (-108) | Rutgers +26 (-112)

Michigan -26 (-108) | Rutgers +26 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): Over 44.5 (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

Michigan at Rutgers Trends

Both teams in this matchup have been completely average against the spread (ATS) this season. Of course, it depends when bettors get lines on Saturday morning.

For example, Michigan is coming off a 29-7 victory over Michigan State. On Covers, this is in the win category because the line closed at 21. It went as high as 23.5 and would be a loss ATS. For the sake of the argument here, we will count it as a win and the Wolverines moved to 5-3 ATS. In the three losses, Michigan was astronomical favorites. This includes not covering as a 52-point favorite early on against Hawaii.

In Big Ten play, Michigan has covered three of five games. When looking at this line, the total can be brought into play. Michigan has played six of its eight games under the number. This means that they are holding opponents off the scoreboard. The Wolverines have allowed less than 20 points seven times this season, including three in single-digits.

This is not ideal for a struggling Rutgers’ offense, which has played its last three games under the number as well. This is because the offense has been poor but Rutgers plays strong defense. Against Michigan, the Scarlet Knights will have to stop the rushing attack to have any chance of competing over the course of four quarters.

Rutgers has covered two of its last three games but the competition level is being taken up a notch. The Scarlet Knights stayed within the number during a one-point loss to Nebraska before covering three as a favorite against Indiana. Minnesota was a step up and now Rutgers will take on a national opponent.

We can expect an ugly score but just ow ugly will it get? Michigan will have the capability of winning this game by four or more scores but if Rutgers can compete in the trenches, it might stay within 26.5. Whether it is the spread or total in this game, it will be difficult to take.