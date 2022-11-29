Aaron Lewis, Adam Korsak headline All-Big Ten Award selections for Rutgers

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the awards for the 2022 football season on defense and special teams.

Aaron Lewis was the lone selection for the defense on a team. He was named Third Team as selected by coaches. On special teams, Adam Korsak was named Second Team while Aron Cruickshank was Third Team.

Honorable mentions include Avery Young, Christian Izien, and Max Melton.

In the media vote, Rutgers did not have a selection defensively but featured many honorable mentions. These include Lewis, Young, Melton, Izien, Deion Jennings, and Christina Braswell.

Cruickshank was an honorable mention on special teams while Korsak was named Third Team.

It is noteworthy that both Lewis and Korsak were snubbed in their own way, despite being named to different teams.

Lewis could have been named Second Team by both the media and coaches because of his efforts this season. It is a snub that be was named honorable mention by the media. Also, Korsak was not only passed up on being named Big Ten Punter of the Year but he was named Third Team by the media.

The conference gave the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year award to Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer. Korsak led the country with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and finished with -11 return yards.