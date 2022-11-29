2023 QB Ajani Sheppard switches commitment from Old Dominion to Rutgers

Rutgers now has its quarterback for the Class of 2023.

On Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported that Iona Prep quarterback Ajani Sheppard has switched his commitment from Old Dominion to Rutgers.

On June 27, the 6-foot-2 quarterback verbally committed to Old Dominion over the likes of UConn, Air Force, Navy, and Bowling Green. The quarterback also held a number of FCS offers. The Scarlet Knights became Sheppard’s first Power Five offer and he jumped at the opportunity.

Sheppard now joins safety Ian Strong, wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite, and athlete Deondre Johnson as commits in the class hailing from New York. According to 247Sports, the Class if 2023 for Rutgers now has a composite rank of 55th in the nation.

Rutgers likes Sheppard because of his athletic ability and physical tools. At 230 pounds, Sheppard has great size and can use his legs to make plays. This is something that we saw from Gavin Wimsatt this season and it is important in college football today. Last year, ex-offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson made a trip to see Sheppard throw in person and he impressed right away.

The quarterback position is one that gave Rutgers fits all season long. With the addition of the transfer portal, teams around the nation now have different opportunities to find the answer under center. For now, the Scarlet Knights will add another prospect to the position.