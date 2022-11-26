Gamethread: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-7) vs. Maryland Terrapins (6-5)

Rutgers football concludes the 2022 season with a road trip to College park to face Maryland Saturday at SECU Stadium.

RUTGERS (4-7, 1-7) at MARYLAND (6-5, 3-5)

Kick-off: November 26, 2022 • Noon ET • Big Ten NetworkSECU Stadium • College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network (FOX Sports app)Play-By-Play: Jason Ross Jr.Analyst: Matt McGloin

Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports NetworkWFAN 101.9-FM/660-AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5-FM/1450-AM, SiriusXM 158 or 203, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights appPlay-By-Play: Chris CarlinAnalyst: Julian Pinnix-OdrickSideline: Anthony FucilliEngineer: Paul ShragerPre/Post: Marc Malusis & Eric LeGrand

With Adam Korsak now officially holding the NCAA records for career punts (339) and punting yardage (14,876), how about the offense does him a solid and gives him the day off.