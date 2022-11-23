Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Maryland

Once upon a time, Rutgers led Penn State 10-7 and had possession of the ball. Just a few hours later, the Nittany Lions scored 48 unanswered points.

The Scarlet Knights did not score over the final three quarters. It looked as though Rutgers would cover the spread of 19 and hit its team total over of 13.5 — neither ended up happening. Rutgers reached double-digit points against Penn State for the first time since 2014 but it was still as lopsided as it gets.

Now, the Scarlet Knights will close the season with a rivalry matchup with Maryland. Below, checkout some recent betting trends from the 2022 season.

Rutgers at Maryland Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +450 | Maryland -570

Rutgers +450 | Maryland -570 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +14 (-101) | Maryland -14 (-119)

Rutgers +14 (-101) | Maryland -14 (-119) Over/Under (O/U): Over 49 (-110) | Under 49 (-110)

Rutgers at Maryland Trends

There is no doubt that Maryland has been better than Rutgers since the opening weeks of the season. When looking at it against the spread, the Terrapins have been a roller coaster.

Maryland began the season 4-0 ATS before going 0-5 over the next five. That losing streak was broken against Ohio State, where Maryland was a 25-point favorite. The Terps were there in the second half to steal the game but the Buckeyes flexed their muscles and won by multiple scores.

As for Rutgers, it is just 1-3 ATS during a four-game losing streak. The lone victory ATS came in a close loss to Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights have struggled with injuries and inconsistencies all season, along with some questionable coaching decisions. With just one game left on the schedule, the Scarlet Knights are looking ahead to the offseason but can they compete one more time?

The total is as high as its been in Big Ten play for Rutgers at 49. The Scarlet Knights have scored 20 points just twice in conference play while Maryland has done this six times, including three games with 30 or more points.

The question will be, can Rutgers recreate some magic that it had in 2020 when it went to College Park and earned a victory over Maryland. That was a different Terps’ team as this year’s squad has shown the ability to be explosive at times. Coming off a strong performance against Ohio State, Maryland might be ready to muscle up against Rutgers.