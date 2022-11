Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rider at Rutgers

Rider (1-3) at Rutgers (3-1)

Rutgers is coming off its first loss of the season on Friday during the Hall of Fame Showcase. The Scarlet Knights got off to a slow start against Temple before attempting to make a surge in the second half. On Tuesday night, Rutgers returns home to take on Rider.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Tuesday, November 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: CBS Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - Jerry Recco and Geo Baker; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 80; Rider No. 210 (Quad 4 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 45; Rider - No. 240

Betting Line

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rider +825 | Rutgers -1400

Rider +825 | Rutgers -1400 Against the Spread (ATS): Rider +15.5 (-110) | Rutgers -15.5 (-110)

Rider +15.5 (-110) | Rutgers -15.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 137 (-110) | Under 137 (-110)

It's Gameday back in Piscataway! We will be wearing our throwbacks today at Jersey Mike's Arena.



Rider

Jersey Mike's Arena

7:00 PM

Key Contributors

Rider

Dwight Murray Jr. - 20.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 stl, 49.2% FG, 47.1% 3PT

- 20.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 stl, 49.2% FG, 47.1% 3PT Allen Powell - 11.5 pts, 0.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.5 stl, 40.5% FG, 25% 3PT

- 11.5 pts, 0.8 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.5 stl, 40.5% FG, 25% 3PT Mervin James - 10.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 0.3 stl, 39.5% FG, 100% 3PT

- 10.5 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 0.3 stl, 39.5% FG, 100% 3PT Allen Betrand - 7.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.5 ast, 0.8 stl, 45.5% FG, 50% 3PT

- 7.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.5 ast, 0.8 stl, 45.5% FG, 50% 3PT Tariq Ingraham - 7.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.5 stl, 45.8% FG

- 7.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.5 stl, 45.8% FG Tyrel Bladen - 6.5 pts, 3.0 reb, 0.0 ast, 0.3 stl, 91.7% FG

Rutgers