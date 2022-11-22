Adam Korsak named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

Adam Korsak has already put together one of the best careers as a punter, not just at Rutgers, but all-time. Now, he will have one final shot at the coveted Ray Guy award.

Korsak has been named a semifinalist for the award for the third time in his career. He is now one of 10 semifinalists left before it gets cut to three, which will be announced on Nov. 29. In 2021, Korsak won the fan vote after reaching the finals but was passed up for the overall award.

This season, Korsak currently leads the nation with -10 return yards against. He has not allowed a positive return in 65 attempts. Rutgers is currently fourth in the nation in punting average at 43.46 yards.

Korsak has won national punter of the week twice this season and has been featured on Ray’s 8 weekly list seven times.

The Best There Is

The Best There Was

The Best There Ever Will Be



• Most punting yards in NCAA history

• NCAA Record for NET Punt

• -10 punt return yards this season

• 3x captain

• Streak of 150 punts without a touchback



Congratulations, @AdamKorsak | @RayGuyAward pic.twitter.com/B0FMPEM5UO — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 20, 2022

During his career, Korsak has set many records. He recently took over as the NCAA all-time leader in punting yards with 14,876 yards and attempts with 339. Most impressive, Korsak has never had a punt blocked or returned for a touchdown. Also, he had a streak of 150 consecutive punts that did not reach the end zone for a touchback over 27 games.

The Scarlet Knights will play their season-finale at Maryland on Saturday. Following the action, Korsak will have a chance to move on for the most prestigious punting award in the nation. Now, it is about time that he is recognized for his incredible career.