Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Penn State at Rutgers

Rutgers will return home in Week 12 after a close call against Michigan State. The road is not much easier as Penn State comes to town.

The Scarlet Knights have struggled in this matchup historically, but especially over the last few years. The gap between these two teams remains large.

When looking at different lines for the game, there are many factors to keep in mind. Below, checkout some recent trends between both Rutgers and Penn State.

Penn State at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Penn State -1300 | Rutgers +790

Penn State -1300 | Rutgers +790 Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State -19 (-110) | Rutgers +19 (-110)

Penn State -19 (-110) | Rutgers +19 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 45 (-110) | Under 45 (-110)

Penn State at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers is coming off a cover against Michigan State but has been hard to predict ATS this season as a whole.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-4-1 ATS have covered three out of five. Week 11 saw Rutgers compete for the first time in three weeks. The Scarlet Knights were dominated by Michigan and Minnesota before almost pulling out a victory against the Spartans. Unfortunately, this week’s matchup is against one of the teams in the top tier of the conference.

In Big Ten play, Rutgers is 3-3-1 ATS. On the other hand, Penn State is 5-2 ATS in conference play.

The Nittany Lions are 8-2 on the season and have been reliable for bettors as well. They are 7-3 ATS this season, including four consecutive victories. Over the last two weeks, Penn State has outscored its opponents 75-14. With Rutgers coming in, the Nittany Lions are hoping for another lopsided score as 19-point favorites.

As for the total, Penn State has played seven games over the number. In nine of 10 games, the winning team in Nittany Lion matchups has scored 30 or more points. In four of the last five games, the winner has scored 40 or more points. This is something that Penn State has done four times itself.

The Rutgers’ offense has struggled from the opening weeks of the season, subtract a game against lowly Wagner. Against Michigan State, it was just the third time that Rutgers scored 20 points this season.

The Scarlet Knights have not scored double-digits against Penn State since 2014. Over the last two years, the Nittany Lions hold a 51-7 advantage. This has been a one-sided matchup and could be once again this year.