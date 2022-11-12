Week 11 Game Thread: Rutgers at Michigan State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) at Michigan State (4-5, 2-4)

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI

Kick-off: Saturday, November 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 42 degrees, cloudy skies with a 6% chance of rain, 12 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dennis Geissler & Eddie Kalegi; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan State leads all-time series 9-4; Michigan State won 31-13 in 2021

Michigan State SB Nation Site: The Only Colors

2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 11 Preview at Michigan State

On the road again pic.twitter.com/VXINDvihga — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 9, 2022

Rutgers is back on the road to take on Michigan State in East Lansing. Last time in Spartan Stadium, the Scarlet Knights forced seven turnovers and picked up a victory in Greg Schiano’s first game back in Piscataway.

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!