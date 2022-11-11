2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 11 Preview at Michigan State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) at Michigan State (4-5, 2-4)

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI

Kick-off: Saturday, November 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 42 degrees, cloudy skies with a 6% chance of rain, 12 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dennis Geissler & Eddie Kalegi; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan State leads all-time series 9-4; Michigan State won 31-13 in 2021

Michigan State SB Nation Site: The Only Colors

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 71-for-123, 57.7%, 740 yards, 4 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 229 yards on 66 carries, 3.5 ypc, 2 touchdowns (Samuel Brown V, out for season)

Receiving: Sean Ryan - 20 catches for 323 yards, 16.1 ypc, 3 touchdowns

Defense: Deion Jennings - 75 tackles, Wesley Bailey- 3.5 sacks, Christian Braswell - 3 interceptions

Michigan State

Passing: Payton Thorne - 172-for-267, 74.6%, 1,896 yards, 14 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

Rushing: Jalen Berger - 465 yards on 179 carries, 4.5 ypc, 5 touchdowns

Receiving: Keon Coleman - 38 catches for 574 yards, 15.1 ypc, 6 touchdowns

Defense: Cal Haladay - 80 tackles, Jacoby Windmon - 5.5 sacks, Charles Brantley and Jacoby Windmon - 1 interception

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

If anyone has the correct answer here, please feel free to pass along.

Rutgers has yet to eclipse 24 points a Big Ten opponent. During its 24-17 victory over Indiana, the points put up felt like a miracle, especially when falling behind 14-0. Samuel Brown V is out for the season. Gavin Wimsatt is inconsistent and inaccurate to this point. The future might be bright once players mature and grow but it does not help this season.

The Scarlet Knights have three games left and there might not be a win left on the schedule. Right now, the team is just looking to put up strong performances on the offensive side of the ball.

When Michigan State has the ball

Take care of the football. Last time these two teams met in East Lansing, Michigan State turned the ball over seven times.

Payton Thorne lit up Rutgers last season during his trip to Piscataway. This time around, the Spartans will have to find consistency in this area once again.

Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed are strong receivers that can create some matchup problems. Both are excellent athletes on the outside. This will be an interesting matchup with the likes of Max Melton in the secondary.

Rutgers has been strong against the run but is allowing just 183.1 yards per game through the air as well. Michigan State has struggled with consistency this season but has a chance to gain an advantage through the air. This will open up the ground game as well. If Michigan State becomes one-dimensional, it will be difficult to sustain drives.

The Spartans are big favorites on their home field this time around and rightfully so. coming off victories against Wisconsin and Illinois over the last three weeks, Michigan State could be turning it around a bit and playing its best ball of the season.

Could Rutgers win this game?

No one really expected Rutgers to win this game in 2020 but the defense was able to make plays. That will have to be the theme once again if the Scarlet Knights want to pull off a major upset.

Final thoughts

Michigan State might have the same record overall, with one more Big Ten win, but the feel is different around the programs. Maybe it is the quarterback, or the playmakers, but Rutgers seems to be steps behind. Even after the Spartans have been far worse than 2021. A win in this game would be a nice surprise but Rutgers needs to focus on competing. If it goes in and loses by multiple touchdowns, it will just set the team back even further.