Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers is preparing to take a trip to East Lansing on Saturday — a place where it was victorious in 2020.

The Scarlet Knights were able to force turnovers and capitalize during this matchup last time they were on the road. The goals will be the same as Rutgers looks to even the playing field against a Michigan State team coming off a big win in Illinois.

Below, check out some recent betting trends between these two sides over the course of the 2022 season.

Rutgers at Michigan State Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +290 | Michigan State -360

Rutgers +290 | Michigan State -360 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +9.5 (-112) | Michigan State -9.5 (-108)

Rutgers +9.5 (-112) | Michigan State -9.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): Over 40 (-110) | Under 40 (-110)

Rutgers at Michigan State Trends

Did anyone really think Rutgers was going to win the game on Saturday? At least it looked promising to cover 26.5 points with a 17-14 lead at halftime. That quickly evaporated as Michigan scored 38 unanswered points in the second half.

Michigan State found itself on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. Illinois gained plenty of respect and was a 16.5-point favorite against the Spartans. Michigan State made some key stops over the course of the game and won outright.

The Spartans moved to 4-5 ATS this season. They were just 1-4 ATS heading into the matchup with Illinois, with the lone victory coming against Wisconsin. This is just the third time that Michigan State is favored in a game this season. The first two came against cupcakes early on when the Spartans were ranked.

As for Rutgers, it moved to 4-4-1 ATS after losing their last two against the number. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 83-17 over the last two weeks. Yes, the competition took a step up but it is a bit concerning to see the team still on the wrong end of these lopsided matchups.

This is a low total as well and that was to be expected. Michigan State has seen six of its nine games go under. This includes the previous two, where there was just 74 points combined. Rutgers has had difficulty scoring but the defense has held up for the most part. In a game like this, the Scarlet Knights should match up better than against the Wolverines. That is not to say that they will win the game but the defense should be able to compete.

This is a line that will fluctuate over the next two days. If it creeps higher up into double-digits, Rutgers might not be a bad side to back considering the state that Michigan State is in. There could be some revenge on their mind but that could have been taken care of last season — when Kenneth Walker III and Jalen Nailor went nuts. Neither one of those players is walking back through the door before Saturday.

As for the total, it would be crazy to take an over in any game that these two teams have played. Now, with them going up against each other, it seems like a low-scoring affair is on the horizon.