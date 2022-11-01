Big Ten Football Week 9 Power Rankings: Ohio State, Michigan as strong as ever

The Big Ten remains top heavy with Ohio State and Michigan but there is some new talent in the top three.

Illinois has jumped into the top 15 in the AP Poll and ranks third in the conference this week. As for the rest of the Big Ten, teams are beginning to cement their spots from week-to-week.

Below, checkout the full rankings following Week 9 action.

14. Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 14

Week 9: L, 33-13 at Iowa

Seven in a row now for Northwestern. The Wildcats did something that was deemed impossible — allowing 30+ points to Iowa. With four games left on the schedule, the season cannot end soon enough for Northwestern, who is headed toward a 1-11 campaign.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Ohio State

13. Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 13

Week 9: BYE

Indiana had to think about a loss to Rutgers over the course of its bye week. It does not get an easier for the Hoosiers with Penn State and Ohio State scheduled for the next two weeks. The offense has been putrid for Indiana and it has a legitimate chance to be one of three teams with one win in Big Ten play.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Penn State

12. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 11

Week 9: L, 31-0 at Minnesota

Rutgers is the third team in the basement limping to the end of the season. The new-look offense with Nunzio Campanile running the show was unable to put a point on the board against Minnesota. Poor quarterback play, the lack of a threat on the ground, draped passes — you name it. A lot went wrong Saturday. Now, there might not be a win left for Rutgers and it begins with Michigan coming to town.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Michigan

11. Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 10

Week 9: L, 29-7 at Michigan

It is never good when the only thing that people remember about you playing Saturday night is a fight in the tunnel. Off the field, the Spartans seemed unhappy getting pounded by their in-state rival. On the field, Michigan State rushed for 37 yards on 23 attempts. Mel Tucker is attached to a massive contract and has plenty fo fix on the field.

Week 10: 11/5 at Illinois

10. Nebraska (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 9

Week 9: L, 26-9 vs. Illinois

Nebraska ran into an extremely confident Illinois team that is playing at its highest level in years. The Cornhuskers are another team vying for the offseason as it prepares for a coaching search and complete overhaul.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Minnesota

9. Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 12

Week 9: W, 33-13 vs. Northwestern

Iowa’s offense took advantage of the worst team in the Big Ten on Saturday. With that being said, this is still a historically bad unit with no upside coming. There are winnable games coming up for Iowa because of its defense but the ceiling is not very high because of the other side of the ball.

Week 10: 11/5 at Purdue

8. Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 8

Week 9: BYE

Is Wisconsin good? No. Are they bad? Not necessarily. One of the top programs in the Big Ten is just mediocre this season and that keeps them in the middle of the pack. A bit of a surprising firing in the middle of the season but Wisconsin remains an intriguing job for candidates out there.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Maryland

7. Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 7

Week 9: W, 31-0 vs. Rutgers

Minnesota completely shut down Rutgers in all facets of the game. Mohamed Ibrahim got comfortable early and finished with 159 yards and three touchdowns. The Gophers still have plenty of issues but maybe this is a game that can begin a streak. It also helps that Nebraska is the team waiting this week.

Week 10: 11/5 at Nebraska

6. Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Previously: 6

Week 9: BYE

Purdue faces a must-win game as Iowa comes to town. This game will depend on which side can gain control early on. Purdue will have to find a way to score some points while Iowa wants a defensive struggle. Coming off a bye week, the Boilermakers had two weeks to prepare for this matchup.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Iowa

5. Maryland (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Previously: 5

Week 9: BYE

Maryland is coming off its idle week with a statement game waiting. No, Wisconsin is not what it usually is but anytime Maryland can win this matchup, it means something. The Terps are stronger than they appear and can flex their muscles in this one — or Wisconsin can spoil it.

Week 10: 11/5 at Wisconsin

4. No. 16 Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Previously: 3

Week 9: L, 44-31 vs. Ohio State

There was a time in the fourth quarter when Penn State was just one score away from taking the lead. Instead, Ohio State went on a rampage and ended up winning by multiple scores. It took a late Nittany Lion touchdown to even cover the spread. Penn State is through the Buckeyes and Michigan. Now, they can focus on attempting to win out this season.

Week 10: 11/5 at Indiana

3. No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten)

Previously: 4

Week 9: W, 26-9 at Nebraska

Illinois finally jumps into the top three. It seems as though fans are waiting for that game that derails the Illini but it doesn't seem to be coming. They are beating teams the way they should and that’s the most impressive part. Illinois dominated Nebraska and continues to roll. Now, it returns home to face the struggling Spartans.

Week 10: 11/5 vs. Michigan State

2. No. 4 Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 2

Week 9: W, 29-7 vs. Michigan State

Run the ball and play defense — the style that Michigan has adapted with Blake Corum leading the way. At this point, the Wolverines will head into the matchup with Ohio State undefeated. It could be another magical campaign for Michigan.

Week 10: 11/5 at Rutgers

1. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 1

Week 9: BYE

Ohio State remains at the top until proven otherwise. JT Tuimoloau put his name on the map after a monster game against Penn State. The offense was able to get comfortable as the Buckeyes ran away in the fourth quarter. This week, it could get as ugly as we've seen a game get in quite some time.

Week 10: 11/5 at Northwestern