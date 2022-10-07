Week 6 Game Thread: Nebraska at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Nebraska at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Friday, October 7 at 7:00 PM ET

Weather: 46 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 5% chance of rain, 7 mph winds

TV: FS1 with Adam Alexander (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Rutgers will host Nebraska during a Friday night game that has been labeled as a “must-win.” Join us during the action to discuss the game!