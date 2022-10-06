Rutgers Basketball: Cliff Omoruyi Selected to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Cliff Omoruyi has been selected to the 2022-2023 Preseason All-Big Ten team. The full team was announced on Thursday afternoon after being voted on by media members.

Omoruyi was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season after averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He started in all 32 games after becoming the primary center for the Scarlet Knights.

“It’s an honor to be selected, but the work has just begun,” Omoruyi said via a press release from Rutgers. “This offseason I have worked on my outside game and being able to expand the floor. I have been focusing on improving my midrange game, shooting threes, and playing great defense. I can’t wait to get started with my teammates.”

As a New Jersey high school standout for powerhouse Roselle Catholic, Omoruyi decided to stay home and play for Rutgers. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds during his first season. As a sophomore, Omoruyi was one of the most improved players in the nation. He finished second in the country in dunks with 94.

Omoruyi joins Ron Harper Jr. (2021-2022) and Geo Baker (2020-2021) as players selected over the last three years.

2022-2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, SR., F, Indiana (Preseason Player of the Year)

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, JR., C, Michigan

Malik Hall, Sr., F, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

Zach Edey, JR., C, Purdue

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin