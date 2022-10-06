Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Nebraska at Rutgers

Rutgers returns home following a lopsided loss at the hands of Ohio State in Columbus.

Is this a good thing? The Scarlet Knights have lost 20 consecutive home games in the Big Ten. This is a streak that could be ended in a game that is being viewed as must-win for Rutgers.

Below, checkout the current trends between Rutgers and Nebraska heading into the Friday night matchup.

Nebraska at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Nebraska -145 | Rutgers +125

Nebraska -145 | Rutgers +125 Against the Spread (ATS): Nebraska -3 (-110) | Rutgers +3 (-110)

Nebraska -3 (-110) | Rutgers +3 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 50 (-115) | Under 50 (-105)

Nebraska at Rutgers Trends

The oddsmakers did it again during Rutgers-Ohio State and it all depends on where you might have gotten the number. The line closed at 39, which was a push, but it was around 40 during the week. Regardless, Rutgers enters Week 6 at 2-2-1 ATS.

As for Nebraska, it was able to break a winless string ATS in a victory against Indiana. The Cornhuskers entered as a 6.5-point favorite and won by two touchdowns. The road has been ugly for Nebraska. It includes a blowout loss to Oklahoma and an outright loss to Georgia Southern as a 23-point underdog.

Rutgers continues to rely on opponents when hitting overs. The offense is struggling and three of five games have gone over the number because of the output by the opponent. This includes 49 points from Ohio State and 27 from Iowa. Yes, Rutgers scored 66 points against Wagner but do not expect anything close moving forward.

Nebraska has seen three games go under. The Cornhuskers held Indiana to 21 points last week and scored just 14 points against Oklahoma. In this matchup, the over has a slight edge in the odds but it all depends on if Rutgers can score.

The Cornhuskers enter as a three-point favorite in Piscataway. This seems a bit low when looking at the two teams. Nebraska is viewed as a struggling program with little trust from those who follow it everyday. Rutgers can be put in the same boat — and throw a major losing streak on its home field in conference play. It seems impossible to trust the Scarlet Knights when a number is this low.

At the same time, it is hard to trust either side when looking at a total. With that being said, we have to favor something. This is an ugly game to bet regardless but if there was a bet, it might have to be the over. Nebraska has been vulnerable on the defensive side of the ball. The Scarlet Knights could use a spark offensively. On the other end, expect Nebraska to ride Casey Thompson and the passing game.