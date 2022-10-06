2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 6 Preview vs. Nebraska

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Nebraska at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Friday, October 7 at 7:00 PM ET

Weather: 46 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 5% chance of rain, 7 mph winds

TV: FS1 with Adam Alexander (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Nebraska leads all-time series 5-0; defeated Rutgers 28-21 in 2020

Nebraska SB Nation Site: Corn Nation

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 65-for-108, 60.2%, 640 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Rushing: Samuel Brown V - 210 yards on 42 carries, 5.0 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Aron Cruickshank - 20 catches for 172 yards, 8.6 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Christian Izien - 37 tackles, Tyreem Powell - 3 sacks, Robert Longerbeam - 2 interceptions

Nebraska

Passing: Casey Thompson - 94-for-144, 65.3%, 1,265 yards, 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Rushing: Anthony Grant - 600 yards on 114 carries, 5.3 ypc, 5 touchdowns

Receiving: Trey Palmer - 36 catches for 480 yards, 13.3 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Luke Reimer - 44 tackles, Garrett Nelson - 3 sacks, Marques Buford Jr. - 2 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

The quarterback situation remains a question mark — stop us if you’ve heard that before.

Noah Vedral continues to be a game-time decision as his former team comes to Piscataway for the second time in three years. Once again, Vedral might miss the opportunity to plan against the Cornhuskers.

Samuel Brown V has led the Scarlet Knights in rushing over the last two weeks. He seems to be turning into the bell cow in the backfield as a freshman. This has been the strength of the offense and it might have to lead the way once again.

The battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball could favor the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is banged up along the offensive line and Rutgers has been able to run the ball well. It all depends on if Rutgers can can get anything at all from its quarterbacks.

When Nebraska has the ball

The run game for Nebraska has been nonexistent over the last two weeks while Thompson remains inconsistent.

It will be interesting to see if something gives here. The offensive line might be the weakness of Nebraska and that does not bode well against a strong front for the Scarlet Knights. The Huskers were able to break off some big runs early on but that was against Georgia Southern and North Dakota. As the competition has stiffened up, the ground game has been stalling.

On both sides, it will come down to who takes care of the football. Nebraska been inconsistent and might waste some opportunities. Rutgers has not been able to get to the quarterback much but can stop the run and potentially cause some turnovers.

In the secondary, Christian Izien and Max Melton will have to gain an advantage.

Could Rutgers win this game?

You have hear date phrase “must-win” over the course of the week. And yes, it is for Rutgers. If the Scarlet Knights want any chance of getting to six wins, this is a game that they have to have.

Final thoughts

This is a must-win game for many reasons.

Let’s begin with the bowl game. Coming into the season, this was viewed as a winnable game in conference play. Once Rutgers defeated Boston College, it gave hope to get to this threshold. If this game is lost, the chances are gone. It would then take a win over Michigan State and Maryland, who looks far better than the Scarlet Knights.

Second, this would be a win that brings Rutgers some notice. Nebraska is a storied program that has struggled in recent years. The Scarlet Knights have still been unable to get a victory. And finally, this win would snap a 20-game home losing streak in conference play.

This Friday night matchup could be a signature victory moving forward for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.