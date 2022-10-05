On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 150: Week 5 Preview vs. Nebraska with Mitch Sherman of The Athletic

Rutgers is coming off a lopsided loss to Ohio State in Columbus. Naturally, this has sparked conversation about the standing of the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten. Is this fair?

The Buckeyes ran a fake punt up 49-10 and Rutgers took offense. Aron Cruickshank was ejected for a late hit while Greg Schiano got in the face of Ryan Day. We breakdown that play, along with some other topics surrounding the Big Ten.

In this episode, we are joined by Mitch Sherman of The Athletic to discuss the upcoming Friday night match between Rutgers and Nebraska. We also go over a quick breakdown of the other sports around Rutgers.

