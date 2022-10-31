Gavin Wimsatt to start at QB Saturday vs. Michigan

Head coach Greg Schiano announced that Gavin Wimsatt will be the starter on Saturday against No. 4 Michigan.

Schiano revealed that Wimsatt is “doing well” and should be able to go on Saturday after leaving the fourth quarter of the loss against Minnesota with an injury.

Wimsatt finished 6-for-17 for 68 yards and an interception n what was his first career Big Ten start. After watching the film over, Schiano was encouraged with what he saw.

“I watched him pretty closely because have a really young quarterback in there,” Schiano said. “I felt he looked comfortable. I don’t think he looked out of place. I felt that he ran an operation, and then he made some really good throws. And then he made a mistake and then he made another mistake that were two turnovers. But he shows why we’re excited about his future.”

It is unlike Schiano to announce the starting quarterback this early in the week. It hints at Wimsatt being the starter for the remainder of the season, if healthy.

At this point, the question of if Wimsatt is ready or not will be answered shortly. The coaching staff is confident enough to roll with him under center and let him get his lumps on the field. Schiano believes that Wimsatt is a big part of the future and wants him to get his experience this season.

“That’s what I thought I could come away with Saturday was, it’s a matter of time, I do believe that, and I think it’s a when, not an if,” Schiano said. “You’ve just got to keep going. You know, we are building something here, and he’s a big part of it but so are a bunch of other guys that are working their tails off, so just keep moving.”