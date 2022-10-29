Week 9 Game Thread: Rutgers at Minnesota

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Minnesota

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Kick-off: Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 PM ET

Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 3% chance of rain, 12 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Mike Teel (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Minnesota leads all-time series 2-0; Minnesota won 42-7 in 2019

2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 9 Preview at Minnesota

Rutgers will hit the road once again after two home games with its bye week sandwiched in the middle. The Scarlet Knights are a big underdog but have a chance to take advantage of a struggling Minnesota team. Can they find a way to get it done?