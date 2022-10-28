Cliff Omoruyi named to 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watchlist

Rutger has received another preseason recognition.
Cliff Omoruyi has been placed n the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watchlist prior to the season-opener. This award is given to the nation’s best center each year.
Omoruyi improved his game dramatically as a sophomore. He averaged 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while leading the country in dunks. Omoruyi took over as the Scarlet Knights’ primary big man and did not disappoint.
“It’s an honor to be selected, but the work has just begun,” Omoruyi said. “This offseason I have worked on my outside game and being able to expand the floor. I have been focusing on improving my midrange game, shooting threes, and playing great defense. I can’t wait to get started with my teammates.”
Earlier in the month, Omoruyi was selected as a member of the 2022-23 All-Big Ten Preseason Team. The Scarlet Knights continue to rack up acknowledgement this offseason. On Thursday, Caleb McConnell was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List.
2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watchlist
Adama Sanogo - UConn
Adem Bona - UCLA
Armando Bacot - North Carolina
Braden Carlson - Utah
Charles Bediako - Alabama
Cliff Omoruyi - Rutgers
Colin Castleton - Florida
Derek Lively II - Duke
Fardaws Aimaq - Texas Tech
Hunter Dickinson - Michigan
Jack Nunge - Xavier
Jamarion Sharp - Western Kentucky
Kel’el Ware - Oregon
Moussa Cisse - Oklahoma State
Oumar Ballo - Arizona
Oscar Tchiebwe - Kentucky
Osun Osunniyi - Iowa State
PJ Hall - Clemson
Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton
Zach Edey - Purdue
