Cliff Omoruyi named to 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watchlist

Rutger has received another preseason recognition.

Cliff Omoruyi has been placed n the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watchlist prior to the season-opener. This award is given to the nation’s best center each year.

Omoruyi improved his game dramatically as a sophomore. He averaged 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while leading the country in dunks. Omoruyi took over as the Scarlet Knights’ primary big man and did not disappoint.

“It’s an honor to be selected, but the work has just begun,” Omoruyi said. “This offseason I have worked on my outside game and being able to expand the floor. I have been focusing on improving my midrange game, shooting threes, and playing great defense. I can’t wait to get started with my teammates.”

Earlier in the month, Omoruyi was selected as a member of the 2022-23 All-Big Ten Preseason Team. The Scarlet Knights continue to rack up acknowledgement this offseason. On Thursday, Caleb McConnell was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List.

2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watchlist

Adama Sanogo - UConn

Adem Bona - UCLA

Armando Bacot - North Carolina

Braden Carlson - Utah

Charles Bediako - Alabama

Cliff Omoruyi - Rutgers

Colin Castleton - Florida

Derek Lively II - Duke

Fardaws Aimaq - Texas Tech

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Jack Nunge - Xavier

Jamarion Sharp - Western Kentucky

Kel’el Ware - Oregon

Moussa Cisse - Oklahoma State

Oumar Ballo - Arizona

Oscar Tchiebwe - Kentucky

Osun Osunniyi - Iowa State

PJ Hall - Clemson

Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton

Zach Edey - Purdue