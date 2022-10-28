2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 9 Preview at Minnesota

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Minnesota

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Kick-off: Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 PM ET

Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 3% chance of rain, 12 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Mike Teel (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Minnesota leads all-time series 2-0; Minnesota won 42-7 in 2019

Minnesota SB Nation Site: The Daily Gopher

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 71-for-123, 57.7%, 740 yards, 4 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Rushing: Samuel Brown V - 374 yards on 86 carries, 4.3 ypc, 3 touchdowns

Receiving: Aron Cruickshank - 27 catches for 255 yards, 9.4 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Deion Jennings - 55 tackles, Wesley Bailey- 3.5 sacks, Christian Braswell - 3 interceptions

Minnesota

Passing: Tanner Morgan - 83-for-124, 66.9%, 1,164 yards, 7 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Rushing: Mohamed Ibrahim - 796 yards on 134 carries, 5.9 ypc, 10 touchdowns

Receiving: Brevyn Spann-Ford - 23 catches for 320 yards, 13.9 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Mariano Sori-Marin - 54 tackles, Danny Striggow - 3 sacks, Jordan Howden and Justin Walley - 2 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

The first test of Campanile with the new offense was passed and luckily, it was against Indiana.

Rutgers erased a 14-point deficit and put 24 on the scoreboard to secure the victory. Most importantly, the Scarlet Knights did not turn the ball over — which will be the key once again.

With all three quarterbacks healthy last week, Noah Vedral was handed the keys and that will likely be the case once again. Rutgers is hoping that his experience allows him to manage the game and take care of the football. A strong rushing attack makes it easier for a game manager and that is why Samuel Brown V will be on display once again.

Brown has taken over as the starting running back. He currently has 374 rushing yards, which is eighth in the nation among freshman. Rutgers handed the ball to Brown 28 times against Indiana and it will be more of the same this week as the Scarlet nights look to maintain drives against a struggling Minnesota squad.

The offense remains a work-in-progress but we have seen Brown step up and Sean Ryan make some plays on the outside. Campanile also incorporated Aron Cruickshank more in the run game.

There will need to be some shakeup after what was a predictable game plan early on. If that continues, Rutgers has a chance to stay in some games.

When Minnesota has the ball

Plain and simple, Minnesota needs to be able to run the ball.

Mohamed Ibrahim is healthy and looking like his old self. The Gophers have struggled in the passing game, especially with Chris Autman-Bell on the shelf with an injury. Minnesota needs to have productive runs on first down to put themselves in manageable situations.

Of course, Rutgers is not going to make it easy.

Defense travels and the Scarlet Knights have been strong on that side of the ball all season. They do not get to the quarterback much but do everything else well.

Rutgers is sixth nationally in rushing defense (87.4), seventh in total defense (283.9), eighth on third down (.278), 17th in interceptions (9).

Could Rutgers win this game?

Coming into the season, this game was a question mark on the schedule but many would have leaned toward a loss. On paper, Minnesota should run away and that is why they are a two-touchdown favorite. When the game is played, it will be interesting to see who gains an early advantage. Minnesota will need to start quick. If Rutgers can weather the initial storm and hang around, anything can happen.

Final thoughts

This would be a big-time upset for Rutgers and prove that they are going in the right direction. The victory against Indiana silenced the noise around the program and helped fans get over the stressful two weeks. Now, there is a chance to completely switch the tone of the season. This is one of three games remaining on the schedule that could be victories. A loss here would make it very, very difficult to hit the six-win mark.