Rutgers Football 2023 schedule: Big Ten releases full slate

The Big Ten has officially released the full slate of games for the 2023 season.

Rutgers will have to endure the elite teams in the Big Ten East one more time. In 2024, the divisions will take on a new model once USC and UCLA are in the mix. For now, the Scarlet Knights will have to take on the likes of Michigan and Ohio State once again.

Over the last two years, Rutgers has opened the season with three consecutive non-conference games before taking on the Big Ten gauntlet. That will change in 2023 as Rutgers opens the season with Northwestern in Week 1. The Scarlet Knights will also take on Michigan in Week 4 before the final non-conference game.

The slate out of the Big Ten features Temple and Wagner, who Rutgers played this season. Week 3 will feature a big-time matchup with Virginia Tech. The crossover into the Big Ten West features matchups with Wisconsin and Iowa, both on the road.

Rutgers Football 2023 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Temple

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 30: vs. Wagner

Saturday, Oct. 7: at Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Michigan State

Saturday, Oct. 21: at Indiana

Saturday, Oct. 28: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Penn State

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Maryland