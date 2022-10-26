Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Minnesota

Rutgers earned its first victory in Big Ten play when it took down Indiana last weekend. Now, the Scarlet Knights will look to pull off a major upset on the road against Minnesota.

The Nunzio Campanile era began with a victory but the offense remains a work in progress. In this matchup, Rutgers will have to score some points to keep up and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Rutgers at Minnesota Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 4:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +440 | Minnesota -560

Rutgers +440 | Minnesota -560 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +14 (-105) | Minnesota -14 (-115)

Rutgers +14 (-105) | Minnesota -14 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): Over 40.5 (-105) | Under 40.5 (-115)

Rutgers at Minnesota Trends

Rutgers is now 4-2-1 ATS this season after covering the previous two games. The Scarlet Knights found themselves i an unusual position — a Big Ten favorite. Rutgers was a three-point favorite over the Hoosiers and the defense stepped up to to help lead the team to victory and a cover.

Minnesota has been a roller coaster ride this season. The Gophers started out the season with four consecutive victories and covered in each game. Over the last three weeks, Minnesota is 0-3 straight up and ATS.

The Gophers have been held under 20 points in each of its last three games. This includes a 45-17 loss to Penn State. Thanks to the Nittany Lions, this game went over but the last over for Minnesota came on Sept. 17. Both teams ave seen three games go over this season and that has led to a low total.

Rutgers has played under in each of the previous two games. The defense has allowed just 31 points in two weeks and the offense has struggled as well. This matchup with Minnesota is a bit of a headache for those looking to pick a winner.

Minnesota enters as a two-touchdown favorite but has been struggling in its own right. Neither team is lighting it up offensively and both can pound the ball on the ground. The safe bet here might be the under. What makes those proceed with caution is the possibility to turnovers. Rutgers did not turn the ball over in its last game but have frequently this season.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a victory and have a chance to prove that they will compete for the remainder of the season.