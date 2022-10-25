Men’s Basketball breaks season-ticket sales record for 2022-23 season

Steve Pikiell came to Rutgers with hopes of turning it into a national program and creating one of the best home-court advantages in the country — both have been accomplished.

Jersey Mike’s Arena is expected to be raucous once again as the program is officially sold out of season tickets once again. The Scarlet Knights have sold a total of 5,925 season tickets and has broken the program record for the second consecutive year.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Rutgers sold 5,297 season tickets. Before Pikiell came to town, the record was held by the 2011-12 season of 3,239.

Rutgers has earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous two years, which would have been three if the pandemic did not cancel the action. The Scarlet Knights received votes in the Preseason AP Poll while Cliff Omoruyi was named Preseason All-Big Ten.

Long story short, there is plenty to look forward to once again.

“Thanks to the success of Coach Pikiell’s program, the excitement around our men’s basketball program is at an all-time high”, said Brian Cahill, Director of Sales, and Service with Rutgers Athletics. “We hear the energy and passion from our fans on a daily basis, and our season ticket record is a crucial piece of the puzzle to ensure we have a loud, sold-out Jersey Mike’s Arena for every home game.”

Rutgers has a full slate of Big Ten home games that will excite fans. In-state rival Seton Hall is also coming to Piscataway this season and that game is sold out, along with matchups against Michigan and Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights have fed off their home crowd each and every home game and that will continue by the looks of sales’ numbers.