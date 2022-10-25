Big Ten Football Week 8 Power Rankings: Ohio State remains at the top after statement victory

Another week of Big Ten football is in the books and it remains the same at the top.

Penn State was able to get back on track, proving that it is at the top of the second tier in the conference.

Michigan was on a bye and Ohio State picked up a big victory. Was it a statement win? Iowa is not as strong as in the past but the Buckeyes laid 54 points on what was supposed to be an elite defense.

Below, checkout how the rankings look to this point of the season.

14. Northwestern (1-6, 1-3 Big Ten)

Week 8: L, 31-24 at Maryland

Close but no cigar for Northwestern. As a two touchdown underdog, the Wildcats were able to stay within range of Maryland but there was never a feeling like they were going to steal the game. Another poor season continues for Northwestern, who needs to turn things around moving forward. Pat Fitzgerald has his work cut out for him.

Week 9: 10/29 at Iowa

13. Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten)

Week 8: L, 24-17 at Rutgers

Indiana has now lost five straight games after a 3-0 start, which feels like years ago. The Hoosiers could not get anything going against Rutgers, scoring just one offensive touchdown. The road does not get any easier for the Hoosiers following the bye week.

Week 9: BYE

12. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Week 8: L, 54-10 at Ohio State

Iowa’s lone Big Ten victory comes against Rutgers but the Hawkeyes are behind in the rankings because of the previous week. Ohio State is blowing everyone out but a 44-point loss lands you behind a team coming off a victory. Iowa’s defense proved that it is not good enough to slow down the best in the nation and a quarterback change cold be on the horizon. All is not right in Iowa City.

Week 9: 10/29 vs. Northwestern

11. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten)

Week 8: W, 24-17 vs. Indiana

The matchup against Indiana came at the right time. Rutgers saw a change in quarterback and offensive coordinator over the bye week. Thankfully, Indiana was waiting and not Michigan. Rutgers was able to get rid of the goose egg in the Big Ten win column and is now two away from a bowl berth. Is there two wins left on the schedule?

Week 9: 10/29 at Minnesota

10. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Week 8: BYE

Michigan State built a little momentum with a double-overtime victory over Wisconsin before the bye week. The problem is, Michigan awaits in Week 9. While this rivalry has built legs in recent years, there is a clear superior in this one.

Week 9: 10/29 at Michigan

9. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Week 8: BYE

Nebraska went back to its ways of last season a bit with a one-score loss to Purdue before the bye week. Another big and winnable matchup is on the horizon with Illinois coming to town. This is a game that could make a statement for Nebraska during another difficult season.

Week 9: 10/29 vs. Illinois

8. Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Week 8: W, 35-24 vs. Purdue

It has been a tough road for Wisconsin this season but it was able to get the offense going a bit heading into the bye week. Maryland waits in Week 10 but the division might be out of reach to this point.

Week 9: BYE

7. Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten)

Week 8: L, 45-17 at Penn State

Minnesota is facing a get-right game this week as Rutgers comes to town. There are plenty of ties between both sides. A struggling offense for the Gophers will have to find ways to get going at home against a strong defense for Rutgers.

Week 9: 10/29 vs. Rutgers

6. Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 8: L, 35-24 at Wisconsin

It was an ugly performance in Madison as Aidan O’Connell tossed three interceptions and Purdue fell behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter. Despite the loss, Purdue remains in the division race but this loss was a setback. It will continue to get brought up over the final weeks of the season but the Boilermakers’ early loss to Penn State will prove costly.

Week 9: BYE

5. Maryland (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Week 8: W, 31-24 vs. Northwestern

It was not pretty but Maryland continues to roll with a victory over Northwestern. The Terps are not up there with the best teams in the Big Ten but prove to be in that second tier. One thing we do know is that this team can score and will be a tough out moving forward.

Week 9: BYE

4. No. 17 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Week 8: BYE

Illinois is a legitimate threat to the West title. Chase Brown is leading the rushing attack in a huge way and the defense is strong. The Illini are facing a must-win game against Nebraska, which would be a bad loss. Bret Bielema has this program turned around quickly and moving in the right direction.

Week 9: 10/29 at Nebraska

3. No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Week 8: W, 45-17 vs. Minnesota

Penn State needed a win like this sandwiched between a blowout loss to Michigan and potentially another one with Ohio State waiting. It was a slow start but the Nittany Lions were able to show off all aspects of what makes their game dangerous. The question is, what will it look like against the Buckeyes?

Week 9: 10/29 vs. Ohio State

2. No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Week 8: BYE

Michigan has been gaining more and more respect as the season goes on. A dominating victory over Penn State had some questioning whether or not they are National Title contenders once again. With Blake Corum inserting his name into the Heisman race, J.J. McCarthy just has to take care of the football and the Wolverines could be looking at its second consecutive CFB Playoff appearance.

Week 9: 10/29 vs. Michigan State

1. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Week 8: W, 54-10 vs. Iowa

Of course, for Michigan to make the playoff, it will have to take down Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ offense looks unstoppable once again. It just put up 54 points on what was supposed to be an elite defense for Iowa. The receiving corps is as strong as ever while C.J. Stroud is preparing to be one of the top picks in the NFL. Another statement game is on the horizon as Ohio State visits the Nittany Lions.

Week 9: 10/29 at Penn State