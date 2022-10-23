Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco to start for Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco is expected to start this week as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In the preseason, Pacheco impressed coaches and was named as the kick returner. He has been used sparingly within the offense and will now get a chance as the lead back. Pacheco took first-team reps during practices this week.

A backfield change: The #Chiefs gave rookie RB Isiah Pacheco first-team reps this week and he’s expected to start.



As a Scarlet Knight, Pacheco rushed for 2,442 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. He was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs this year and made an impression immediately.

Pacheco has logged three carries for nine yards over the last two weeks. This came after posting 63 yards on 11 carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 1, Pacheco saw action in a lopsided game against the Arizona Cardinals and finished with 62 yards and his only touchdown of the season.

Pacheco is taking over for Clyde Edwards-Helaire but the LSU product will still be a big part of the offense. He has 59 carries this season, compared to 31 from Pacheco.

The former Scarlet Knight has shown a physical style of play, both running the ball and in pass protection. He also brings an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, which is beneficial in a pass-heavy offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

Pacheco will have a chance to show off his full skillset on Sunday against the Niners.