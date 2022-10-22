Week 8 Game Thread: Indiana at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Indiana at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Friday, October 22 at 12:00 PM ET
Weather: 70 degrees, sunny skies with a 7% chance of rain, 4 mph winds
TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; SiriusXM 195, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app
Rutgers Football Week 8 Game Preview vs. Indiana
Rutgers welcomes Indiana to Piscataway off a bye week. The Scarlet Knights are hoping to end a 20-game losing streak at home in Big Ten competition.
Join us in the comment section for some discussion during the game.
GAME DAY— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 22, 2022
12:00 PM ET
@BigTenNetwork
@WFAN660
SHI Stadium
Homecoming pic.twitter.com/SK2K2KTYhs
Loading comments...