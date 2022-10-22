Week 8 Game Thread: Indiana at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Indiana at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Friday, October 22 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 70 degrees, sunny skies with a 7% chance of rain, 4 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), and Elise Menaker (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; SiriusXM 195, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Rutgers Football Week 8 Game Preview vs. Indiana

Rutgers welcomes Indiana to Piscataway off a bye week. The Scarlet Knights are hoping to end a 20-game losing streak at home in Big Ten competition.

Join us in the comment section for some discussion during the game.