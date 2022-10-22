OTB Staff Roundtable Predictions: Indiana at Rutgers

John Catapano: Watching women’s soccer surrender three late goals last night and miss an opportunity to clinch a 1st round tourney bye has put me in a down, dour mood. Why can’t Rutgers have nice things? Do I think Rutgers should be able to win this game? Yes. Do I have confidence that Nunzio will suddenly run the read-option with Gavin, maximizing his dual threat, SBV-Train’s vertical running game, and the speed of Youngblood, Cruickshank, and Rochelle on the outside? Hell’s no. I expect another superb defensive and special teams effort undermined by the offense. I hope the offense finally shows up, I really do, with better situational coaching (don’t have Evan throw the ball on 3rd and forever if winning late) and an understanding that scoring points matters. Indiana 16 Rutgers 13.

Lawrence Krayn - Our first noon kickoff (I'm not particularly a fan, but at leastnit opens up my Saturday). Rutgers has a new OC, and all three healthy quarterbacks. It's now or never for this team, and I do not see any reason not to give them the edge today. Indiana is no better than the Knights, and the Knights are at home, with a fresh outlook on things offensively. Give me a ton of Sam Brown, a touch of Salaam, and some nice Gavin RPO runs in a Scarlet victory. Rutgers 24 Indiana 17.

Greg Patuto - This could be a Rutgers’ game that fans are not used to seeing — points. Indiana’s secondary has been a problem and the Scarlet Knights need a bit of a spark throwing the football. Now, that is not to say that they get one but who knows. An early dose of Samuel Brown V could open things up offensively. It will be interesting to see what gives here. Rutgers has not played high-scoring games and would benefit from a defensive battle. Indiana has been allowing 30+ points on a weekly basis.

After a brutal loss to Nebraska, Rutgers is desperate and needs a Big Ten victory to avoid a goose egg at the end of the season. Expect more points than you think in this one and for the Scarlet Knights to finally end a streak. Rutgers 28 Indiana 24.