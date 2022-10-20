Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Indiana at Rutgers

Rutgers is coming off a bye week with plenty to watch.

The Scarlet Knights have lost 20 consecutive Big Ten home games. That is a streak that has a chance to be broken on Saturday against Indiana. Rutgers will enter the weekend with Nunzio Zampanile as the interim offensive coordinator after Sean Gleeson was let go.

Not only that, but the bitter taste of a blown lead against Nebraska two weeks ago still lingers. Now, Rutgers will be in the familiar position of being a favorite in conference play.

Indiana at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Indiana +140 | Rutgers -160

Indiana +140 | Rutgers -160 Against the Spread (ATS): Indiana +3 (-104) | Rutgers -3 (-116)

Indiana +3 (-104) | Rutgers -3 (-116) Over/Under (O/U): Over 48 (-115) | Under 48 (-105)

Indiana at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers has been a favorite twice this season. It has won both games and is 1-1 ATS. Of course, the lopsided victory against Wagner was the cover so it is hard to take merit in the team’s ability as a favorite.

This season, Rutgers is 3-2-1 ATS. The Scarlet Knights were able to push a 39-point spread against Ohio State. Despite a gut-wrenching loss to Nebraska, bettors were satisfied as the Scarlet Knights covered a three-point spread. It is safe to say that SHI Stadium plays a role in the Scarlet Knights being favored but how much of an advantage is that given the current losing streak?

Indiana is 3-4 ATS this season and that is also its record straight up. The Hoosiers have covered each of its last two games, which have been double-digit spreads against Michigan and Maryland. Indiana has yet to win a game outright as an underdog this season after a 3-0 start as a favorite.

As for the total of 48, oddsmakers are expecting Rutgers’ defense to continue to play well and force a low-scoring affair. Defensively, Indiana has allowed at least 30 points five times this season. Rutgers has scored over 30 points just once — again, the Wagner game.

There are not many wins on Rutgers’ schedule moving forward but this is certainly a potential one. The Scarlet Knights will enter as a favorite and they have a chance to end their streak and give fans something to cheer about. When looking at the over/under of 48, this might be a spot to hold your nose and take the over. Rutgers should have some room to operate against Indiana.