Rutgers to have all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana

Rutgers came into the season with three options at quarterback. Injuries have held the group back from being at full strength but that will change coming off the bye week.

For the first time this season, the Scarlet Knights will have all three quarterbacks available. Greg Schiano revealed on Monday during his press conference that Gavin Wimsatt has recovered well.

“Gavin is doing better,” Schiano said. “He’s handled (the injury) well. He is disappointed that he was injured and couldn’t compete but it’s good to have him back.”

Over the last two weeks, Evan Simon and Noah Vedral have been manning the position. Vedral continues to return to full strength following a hand injury and will be active once again. As for Simon, the bye week allowed him to recover from some bumps and bruises compiled over the course of the season.

“We’re going to have all three quarterbacks at our disposal,” Schiano said. “Gavin improved quite a bit, practiced last week. Noah’s hand is getting stronger by the day. It’s not all the way back but it’s getting there. Evan, although a little bruised up from playing a couple games, last week served him well to heal up. I think we’ll have our full quarterback pool.”

Schiano has not yet named a starter for Saturday but in typical fashion, Rutgers might have all three quarterbacks play a role. With Nunzio Campanile taking over as interim offensive coordinator, there might not be much change with how the Scarlet Knights handle their quarterback room.

“It’s the same every week,” Schiano said. “Whatever it takes to win the game. And, certainly, I don’t claim to have all the answers. So sometimes what we think is the best thing to win the game may not be. But we spend 18 hours a day trying to figure that out. And we’re going to do whatever it takes. So we’ll see.”

So, how will the quarterbacks be handled with all three at the disposal of Rutgers? That is yet to be seen but there is a chance we see four quarterbacks, including Johnny Langan, take snaps against the Hoosiers.