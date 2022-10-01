Rutgers suffers lopsided loss once again at the hands of Ohio State

For the first time in the history of the matchup, Rutgers held a led over Ohio State.

An early touchdown put the Scarlet Knights on top but it was all Buckeyes from that moment on. Ohio State cruised to a 49-10 victory over Rutgers in Columbus. The Buckeyes are now 9-0 in this series and have outscored Rutgers 477-98.

A 14-yard pass from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan gave Rutgers a 7-0 lead but that would be the only time that the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) would find the end zone. Despite some strong defensive stands, Ohio State was able to take control.

Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and tied a school record with five touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were out with injuries but the talent was too deep for the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0). Rutgers was also without Robert Longerbeam and Desmond Igbinosun.

CJ Stroud threw for just 154 yards and two touchdowns with one interception — one of two takeaways for the Scarlet Knights. They were unable to take full advantage of the turnovers like Ohio State, who came away with two of its own.

The Buckeyes hit 49 points early in the fourth quarter, marking the ninth consecutive time that they have reached this number against Rutgers. Despite a 39-point difference on the scoreboard, there was plenty of action left.

Ohio State faked a punt on fourth down as Jesse Mirco pulled it down and ran 22 yards for a first down. Aron Cruickshank was penalized for a late hit and thrown out of the game for the flagrant act. His ejection might have been an overreaction by the officials due to the melee that occurred.

Greg Schiano made his way across the field to help sort things out but had some words for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Whether it was a planned fake or not, Schiano took offense. Rutgers was overloaded on one side and Mirco took an opportunity to pick up some yards. Both head coaches were given unsportsmanlike penalties.

Samuel Brown V was given a bulk of the work in the backfield, leading Rutgers with 15 carries for 79 yards. Simon finished 10-for-19 for 74 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Scarlet Knights will have a short week to prepare for Nebraska (1-3, 0-1), who will travel to SHI Stadium for a Friday night showdown. Rutgers will now enter its most important stretch of the season with matchups with Nebraska and Indiana coming up. Now, it is time to take usual action following a game against Ohio State and just put it in the rearview.