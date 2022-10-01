Week 5 Game Thread: Rutgers at Ohio State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Ohio State

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Kick-off: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 PM ET

Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy skies with a 24% chance of rain, 14 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (color), and Rick Rizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Justin Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Ohio State leads all-time series 8-0; defeated Rutgers 52-13 in 2021

Rutgers at Ohio State: Week 5 Game Preview

Rutgers will prepare for a trip to Columbus in Week 5 to take on No. 3 Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss to Iowa in the Big Ten opener. Following this matchup, Rutgers will face two winnable games at home over the next three weeks.