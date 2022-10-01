How to watch Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, preview

Rutger is preparing for a trip to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State.
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss in the Big Ten opener to Iowa in Week 4. Rutgers is not 3-1 on the season as it prepares to take on one of the best teams in the nation.
Ohio State entered the season as a National Championship contender and is lookin the part thus far. CJ Stroud is a Heisman favorite while TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams make up a two-headed monster in the backfield.
The Buckeyes will be huge favorites heading into the weekend. Below, checkout how t tune into the action.
How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Rutgers at Ohio State
Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH
Kick-off: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 PM ET
Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy skies with a 24% chance of rain, 14 mph winds
TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (color), and Rick Rizzo (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Justin Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app
Rutgers at Ohio State Line, Spread, & Total
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers N/A | Ohio State N/A
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +40 (-110) | Ohio State -40 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 59 (-110) | Under 59 (-110)
