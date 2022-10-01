How to watch Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, preview

Rutger is preparing for a trip to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a loss in the Big Ten opener to Iowa in Week 4. Rutgers is not 3-1 on the season as it prepares to take on one of the best teams in the nation.

Ohio State entered the season as a National Championship contender and is lookin the part thus far. CJ Stroud is a Heisman favorite while TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams make up a two-headed monster in the backfield.

The Buckeyes will be huge favorites heading into the weekend. Below, checkout how t tune into the action.

Rutgers football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Scarlet Knights, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Rutgers football this season.

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Ohio State

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Kick-off: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 PM ET

Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy skies with a 24% chance of rain, 14 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (color), and Rick Rizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Justin Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Rutgers at Ohio State Line, Spread, & Total