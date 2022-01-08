Nebraska at Rutgers Game Thread

Nebraska (6-9; 0-4) Rutgers (8-5; 2-1)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (Capacity 8,000)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Saturday, January 8 at 2:12 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Wayne Randazzo and Rapheal Davis

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 123; Nebraska No. 208

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 93, ten spots better following a 75-67 win over Michigan on Tuesday; Nebraska - No. 145, four spots worse following a 79-67 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 104.3 (132nd) Defense 96.3 (68th); Nebraska - Offense 102.1 (177th) Defense 100.00 (124th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 74 Nebraska 67. Rutgers is given a 75% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -7.5

Series History: Nebraska leads the all-time series 9-6, including a 72-51 win in Lincoln in the last meeting on March 1, 2021.

Key Contributors

Nebraska: 6’7” freshman Bryce McGowens - 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists; 6’3” senior Alonzo Verge Jr. - 14.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals; 6’9” junior Derrick Walker - 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 77.5% FG; 6’2” sophomore Keisei Tominaga - 8.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’5” freshman CJ Wilcher - 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 36.9% 3-pt FG; 6’0” senior Kobe Webster - 6.9 points, 1.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 35.9% 3-pt FG; 6’9” junior Lat Mayen - 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6’11” freshman Eduardo Andre - 3.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 51.9% FG

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 43.1% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 12.7 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 39.6% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 58.9% FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 6.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 3.2 points, 1.6 rebounds

Game Preview

Rutgers has been in this situation before. This is a conference opponent they should beat, as Nebraska is projected to finish in last place in the Big Ten. It hasn’t always worked out with the last meeting between these two programs serving as a prime example. The stakes are higher today. If the Scarlet Knights suffer a second quad 4 loss this season, it would likely prove fatal. This team is too experienced to allow that to happen. Just win, regardless of anything else. Walk off the court when the final buzzer sounds with hope alive and a 3-1 record in conference play.

One bit of roster news is that Mawot Mag will miss the game due to his recovery from having teeth knocked out in the win over Michigan.

Join us in the comment section during the game and follow us on Twitter at @OTB_SBNation for live commentary.