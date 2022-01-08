FCS All-American JD DiRenzo transfers to Rutgers

Rutgers has landed a sought after offensive lineman through the transfer portal as JD DiRenzo has committed to the program.

DiRenzo, a 6’6”, 315 pound tackle, is a three-time All-Conference selection and two-time All-American for Sacred Heart, one of the best rushing teams at the FCS level this past season. He has played both tackle spots for the Pioneers in his career, which includes winning back to back conference championships.

The three-year starter chose Rutgers over a final group that included Michigan State, Purdue, Oklahoma, Virginia and Kentucky. He also held offers from almost two dozen programs including Syracuse, Texas Tech and West Virginia among others.

The Hammonton, New Jersey native is coming home after playing high school ball at St. Joseph’s. He has one year of eligibility remaining. DiRenzo is rated a 4-star player by 247 Sports in their transfer portal rankings.

His versatility and experience gives Rutgers a plug and play lineman that can make an immediate impact for a position group that desperately needs to improve next season. DiRenzo played with an edge and is fundamentally sound. While RU signed seven offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, the program needs immediate help. His leadership in a very young OL room could prove to be valuable as well. Expect him to start somewhere along the line in 2022, including guard as an option.

DiRenzo is the second player that Rutgers has added through the transfer portal this offseason. He joins fellow New Jersey native Sean Ryan, the 1,000 yard receiver who transferred from West Virginia.