West Virginia WR Sean Ryan transfers to Rutgers

Adding and developing playmakers on offense is a major offseason priority for Rutgers football. On Friday, the coaching staff scored on the transfer market by signing West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman at Temple in 2018, the 6’3” Ryan had 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in 11 games for then head coach Geoff Collins. He then transferred to the Mountaineers and played three seasons for the Big XII school. This past fall, he had 25 receptions for 399 yards and a team best 16.0 yards per catch along with 3 touchdowns. His best game was in the regular season finale in a 34-28 win over Kansas, as Ryan led the team with five catches for 87 yards.

In his three seasons for West Virginia, Ryan compiled 69 receptions and 882 yards for 12.8 yards per catch and 3 touchdowns in 29 games played. In his college career, Ryan has amassed 1,004 yards and brings plenty of experience to Rutgers. He has played in three bowl games in his career.

Ryan also strengthens the Rutgers pipeline with Erasmus Hall, where he was a 3-star recruit. He is now one of six players from the New York powerhouse school on the 2022 roster, joining Cruickshank, Christian Izien, Kessawn Abraham, Tunde Fatukasi, as well as incoming freshman and former 4-star recruit Moses Walker.

Adding Ryan through the transfer portal is a quality pickup for Rutgers. He adds much needed size at 6’3” and brings explosiveness at a position that RU desperately needs it. With Bo Melton gone and Aron Cruickshank recovering from a season ending knee injury, the wide receiver room is improved with Ryan in the mix. He should be viewed as a favorite to be a starter in 2022 and gives Rutgers a potential big play weapon.