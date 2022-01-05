On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 123: Rutgers Athletics 2021 Review

Happy New Year! Episode No. 123 is our 2021 review of Rutgers athletics with a look ahead towards 2022 as well.

Many accomplishments occurred within so many different programs in 2021. To break it all down and discuss all the notable successes achieved, we welcome the voice of Rutgers athletics on BTN+, Dom Savino. Many of the biggest wins for the Scarlet Knights this past year were called by the broadcaster and RU alum.

We discussed the most memorable moments and performances of the past year, the history made by several programs, the progress made across so many sports, the changing of perception of Rutgers in the Big Ten, why the success of 2021 is sustainable in 2022, what to be excited about moving forward and much more.

Thanks to Dom for giving such great insight as we recapped the best year for Rutgers athletics in a very long time. And thank you for listening.

How To Listen To All 123 Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts and “On The Banks Podcast” on Stitcher. Subscribe to our podcast on both platforms as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.