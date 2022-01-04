Michigan at Rutgers Game Thread

Michigan (7-5; 1-1) Rutgers (7-5; 1-1)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (Capacity 8,000)

Tip-off: Tuesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Jeff Levering and Robbie Hummel

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 142; Michigan No. 43

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 103, two spots better following a 79-58 win over CCSU on New Year’s Day; Michigan - No. 21, five spots worse following a 85-71 loss to UCF on December 30.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.6 (145th) Defense 95.6 (72nd); Michigan - Offense 112.3 (20th) Defense 92.8 (41st)

KenPom Prediction: Michigan 68 Rutgers 64. Rutgers is given a 33% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Michigan -4

Series History: Michigan leads the all-time series 14-0, including wins over Rutgers in the 1976 Final Four, 2004 NIT Championship, and 9-0 as members of the Big Ten. RU lost in Ann Arbor 71-64 last season.

Game Preview

Michigan will be missing several key bench players tonight.

Know there’s been a lot of questions about the status of tonight’s Michigan-Rutgers game. It my understanding Michigan will be extremely short handed— w/o Terrence Williams, Frankie Collins and Brandon Johns, while Zeb Jackson did not make the trip (unrelated to covid). — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) January 4, 2022

Opportunity is knocking to beat Michigan for the first time ever and start Big Ten play with a 2-1 record.

Join us in the comment section