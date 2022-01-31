2022 3-star OL Brad Harris Jr. commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano continues to focus on building the offensive line for years to come as National Signing Day approaches on Wednesday.

On Monday, Brad Harris Jr. announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He is a Philadelphia native who attends St. Joseph’s Prep. According to 247Sports, Harris is a three-star recruit who is the 42nd ranked player in Pennsylvania and the 13th offensive lineman. He took to Twitter to share the news to Scarlet Knights’ fans after announcing through ESPN.

Brad Harris (@B1radH) made his commitment to Rutgers on ESPN's family of networks during the first half of today's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Cwt2DbmSh6 — Blue-Grey All-American Bowl (@BlueGreyFB) January 31, 2022

Staying home❤️ Committed to Rutgers University!! pic.twitter.com/skSTHQEsI8 — Brad Harris Jr. (@b1radh) January 31, 2022

Harris now joins a group of recruits from Pennsylvania joining Rutgers from the Class of 2022. The Scarlet Knights will add two four-star recruits in linebacker Anthony Johnson and running back Samuel Brown. Harris will be the second three-star lineman to commit, along with Emir Stinette.

Harris had 11 offers to choose from and landed on Rutgers. He chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of Michigan State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse.

Schiano has made it a point to improve the offensive line this offseason. Raiqwon O’Neal decided to enter the transfer portal but Rutgers should have some options to fill the hole.

Willie Tyler transferred in from Louisiana-Monroe while J.D. DiRenzo came over from Sacred Heart. They will both be in the mix to potentially take over the left side of the offensive line. Curtis Dunlap (Minnesota) will also have a chance to compete for a starting spot.

Harris will join a group of 2022 offensive lineman that includes Jacob Allen, Kwabena Asamoah, Taj White, Joe De Croce, Nelson Monegro, and Dantae Chin.

The Scarlet Knights have completed revamped their offensive line — and offensive unit as a whole with some other additions at wide receiver. The offense seems to be deeper with more firepower than it was last season and that could make for major improvements.

For more on the outlook for the offensive line next season, click here for a deep dive.