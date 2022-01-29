 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rutgers at Nebraska Game Thread

By Aaron Breitman
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers (11-8; 5-4) at Nebraska (6-14; 0-9)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska (capacity 15,500)

Tip-off: Saturday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler and Andy Katz

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 112; Nebraska No. 190 (Quad 3 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 100, six spots worse following a 68-60 loss to Maryland on Tuesday; Nebraska - No. 171, three spots worse following a 73-65 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.7 (179th) Defense 95.7 (53rd); Nebraska - Offense 102.2 (188th) Defense 102.4 (164th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 69 Nebraska 67. Rutgers is given a 56% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers -2

Series History: Nebraska leads the all-time series 9-7, including a 72-51 win the last time Rutgers visited Lincoln last season. The Scarlet Knights scored the most points in any Big Ten game since joining the league against the Huskers on January 8 at home 93-65.

Key Contributors

Nebraska: 6’7” freshman Bryce McGowens - 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists; 6’3” senior Alonzo Verge Jr. - 14.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals; 6’9” junior Derrick Walker - 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.0 block, 68.9% FG; 6’5” freshman CJ Wilcher - 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 36.9% 3-pt FG; 6’2” sophomore Keisei Tominaga - 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 35.9% 3-pt FG; 6’0” senior Kobe Webster - 6.2 points, 1.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds, 34.0% 3-pt FG; 6’4” junior Trey McGowens - 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 33.3% 3-pt FG (5 games); 6’9” junior Lat Mayen - 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6’11” freshman Eduardo Andre - 3.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 57.9% FG

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 43.8% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 12.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 34.8% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 block, 58.2% FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 6.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 30.4% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.2% FG; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.7 points, 4-8 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.1 points

Game Preview

Rutgers has a huge opportunity to pick up a much needed win and on the road no less against last place Nebraska. No excuses, get it done.

Join us in the comment section during the game!

