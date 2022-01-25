Maryland at Rutgers Game Thread

Maryland (10-9; 2-6) at Rutgers (11-7; 5-3)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (capacity 8,000)

Tip-off: Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Jason Horowitz and Len Elmore

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 107; Maryland No. 99 (QUAD 3 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 94, on spot worse following a 68-65 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. Maryland - No. 90, six spots worse following a 81-71 loss to Iowa last Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 103.7 (161st) Defense 95.3 (45th); Maryland - Offense 107.8 (85th) Defense 98.2 (76th)

KenPom Prediction: Rutgers 67 Maryland 64. Rutgers is given a 59% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Rutgers -4

Series History: Maryland leads the all-time series 12-6 and 9-3 as Big Ten foes. Rutgers has won three of the last four meetings, including a 70-59 victory on January 15.

Key Contributors

Maryland: 6’5” senior Eric Ayala - 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 35.9% 3-pt FG; 6’8” junior Donta Scott - 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 30.9% 3-pt FG; 5’11” senior Fatts Russell - 12.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 27.5% 3-pt FG; 6’8” junior Hakim Hart - 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals; 30.0% 3-pt FG; 6’11” junior Qudus Wahab - 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 56.7% FG; 6’9” freshman Julian Reese - 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks; 6’3” sophomore Ian Martinez - 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists; 6’6” senior guard Xavier Green - 1.9 points, 2.6 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 45.7% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 33.7% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 block, 57.5% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 7. 1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 32.6% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.8 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.7 points, 4-8 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.2 points

GAME PREVIEW

Time to sweep the Terps and pick up a must have victory at home. Sharing the basketball, defending without fouling, limiting turnovers and crashing the glass are keys. Time to get it done.

