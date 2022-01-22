Rutgers at Minnesota Game Thread

Rutgers (11-6; 5-2) at Minnesota (10-5; 1-5)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota (14,625 capacity)

Tip-off: Saturday, January 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Cory Provus and Jess Settles

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 105; Minnesota No. 78

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 93, even following Wednesday’s 48-46 win over Iowa; Minnesota - No. 90, six spots worse following a 81-71 loss to Iowa last Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 102.2 (190th) Defense 93.4 (30th); Minnesota - Offense 106.8 (97th) Defense 97.9 (75th)

KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 65 Rutgers 62. Rutgers is given a 38% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Minnesota -1.5

Series History: Minnesota leads the all-time series 8-6 but Rutgers won both matchups last season and five of the last six meetings.

Key Contributors

Minnesota: 6’7” sophomore Jamison Battle - 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 37.5% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Payton Willis - 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 39.5% 3-pt FG; 6’3” senior Eylijah Stephens - 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 38.6% 3-pt FG; 6’9” senior Eric Curry - 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists; 6’5” senior Sean Sutherlin - 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 51.5% FG; 6’4” senior Luke Loewe - 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds; 6’9” senior Charlie Daniels - 1.9 points, 1.9 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 47.1% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 block, 58.9% FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 10.9 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2rebounds, 1.1 steals, 30.4% 3-pt FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 7. 1points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 32.5% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.7points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.8 points, 1.9 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.8 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.2 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.7 points, 4-8 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.2 points

Game Preview

Minnesota will be without three of its four best players today per this report:

Minnesota will be without three student-athletes (Eric Curry, Jamison Battle, EJ Stephens) for today's game against Rutgers due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury, per release. Will Ramberg is questionable with a hand injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 22, 2022

A must can’t lose as Rutgers looks to win a second consecutive game on the road. Join us in the comment section during the game.