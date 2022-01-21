On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 125: Rutgers Basketball, Wrestling & Football

Episode No. 125 of the On The Banks podcast covers a lot of ground as we welcome back Rutgers beat reporter James Kratch of NJ Advance Media.

We covered a variety of topics regarding men’s basketball, wrestling and football.

The hoops discussion included takeaways from the Iowa win, the schedule outlook, the transfer portal, how the season might unfold and more.

With wrestling, we spoke about the loss to Penn State, the Nick Suriano reunion this weekend, the season that Mike VanBrill is having as well as expectations for the Big Ten Championships and nationals.

The impact of the hiring of defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, the influx of offensive line transferring into the program, the QB situation and more

Thanks to James for coming back on the OTB podcast and always giving great insight. Thank you for listening.

