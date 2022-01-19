Iowa at Rutgers Game Thread

Iowa (13-4; 3-3) at Rutgers (10-6; 4-2)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000 capacity)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Wednesday, January 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 116; Iowa No. 19

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 93, two spots better following Saturday’s 70-59 win over Maryland; Iowa - No. 19, two spots better following a 81-71 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 104.6 (142nd) Defense 96.1 (54th); Iowa - Offense 121.7 (3rd) Defense 102.2 (158th)

KenPom Prediction: Iowa 79 Rutgers 74. Rutgers is given a 34% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Iowa -3.5

Series History: Iowa leads the all-time series 9-2 which includes a season home and home series sweep last season.

Key Contributors

Iowa: 6’8” sophomore Keegan Murray - 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.5 steals, 1.1 assists, 59.7% FG, 36.2% 3-pt FG; 6’1” senior Jordan Bohannon - 10.9 points, 1.5 assists, 1.1 rebounds, 37.3% 3-pt FG; 6’9” sophomore Patrick McCaffery - 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 31.7% 3-pt FG; 6’8” sophomore Kris Murray - 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, 41.7% 3-pt FG; 6’4” sophomore Tony Perkins - 7.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals; 6’9” senior Filip Rebraca - 6.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 58.1% FG; 6’0’ junior Joe Toussaint - 5.4 points, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 49.4% FG; 6’7” freshman Payton Sandfort - 5.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’3” sophomore Ahron Ulis - 3.9 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds; 6’5” senior Connor McCaffery - 1.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 47.0% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 60.6% FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 11.2 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 31.8% 3-pt FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 7.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 32.4% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.9 points, 4-8 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.3 points

GAME PREVIEW

Huge opportunity. The identity for the program that Steve Pikiell has worked so hard to build needs to show up front and center tonight. Defense and rebounding. Rutgers needs to be the tougher team. If they are, a win over Iowa will be the result.

Join us in the comment section during the game.