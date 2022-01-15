Rutgers at Maryland Game Thread

Rutgers (9-6; 3-2) at Maryland (9-7; 1-4)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland (19,900 capacity)

Tip-off: Saturday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler and Len Elmore

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM -

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 123; Maryland No. 104

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 96, nine spots worse following a 66-49 loss to Penn State on Tuesday; Maryland - No. 63, five spots better following a 94-87 win in double overtime over Northwestern on Wednesday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 105.2 (144th) Defense 97.4 (59th); Maryland - Offense 108.6 (84th) Defense 97.2 (58th)

KenPom Prediction: Maryland 70 Rutgers 65. Rutgers is given a 30% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Maryland -5

Series History: Maryland leads the all-time series 12-5 and 9-2 as Big Ten foes. They split the season series last year with both teams winning on the road.

OTB Podcast Episode on Rutgers Hoops:

Key Contributors

Maryland: 6’5” senior Eric Ayala - 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 37.3% 3-pt FG; 5’11” senior Fatts Russell - 13.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 32.6% 3-pt FG; 6’8” junior Donta Scott - 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists; 6’8” junior Hakim Hart - 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals; 31.1% 3-pt FG; 6’11” junior Qudus Wahab - 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 56.7% FG; 6’9” freshman Julian Reese - 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks; 6’3” sophomore Ian Martinez - 2.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists; 6’6” senior guard Xavier Green - 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 44.0% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 60.2% FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 11.5 points, 4.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 35.0% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 6.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.0 points, 1.5 rebounds; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.4 points

Game Preview

Huge swing game on the season in which hope either stays alive or mostly dies. Can Rutgers win a road game when its season depends on it? Time to find out. Join us during the action in the comment section.