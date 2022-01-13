On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 124: Rutgers men’s basketball in critical stretch

Episode No. 124 focuses on the critical stage that the Rutgers men’s basketball season has reached. At 9-6 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play, capitalizing on winnable games throughout the rest of January is very important. In addition, winning on the road is a problem that the Scarlet Knights must solve if they have any intention of dancing in March.

Joining the podcast as a guest for this episode is former OTB contributor and current Rutgers men’s basketball beat reporter for NJ Advance Media, Brian Fonseca.

Topics discussed include the disappointing performance in the loss to Penn State, continued road woes, the current rotation and potential changes, thoughts on incoming recruit Derek Simpson, roster needs and the transfer portal strategy needed in building next season’s roster, the outlook for the rest of this season and more.

In addition, a review of recent coaching moves and transfer portal additions to the roster over the last week for Rutgers football.

Thanks to Brian for giving such great insight on the current state of Rutgers men’s basketball. And thank you for listening.

