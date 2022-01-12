Minnesota OL Curtis Dunlap Jr. transfers to Rutgers

Rutgers has added another offensive lineman out of the transfer portal in less than a week, as Minnesota OL Curtis Dunlap Jr. was formally announced as part of the program on Wednesday

Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Curtis pic.twitter.com/aAIYh95DAc — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) January 12, 2022

The 6’5”, 345 pound offensive lineman had offers from Texas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in addition to Rutgers in his final four schools. He ultimately chose to be a Scarlet Knight over the Longhorns. That’s huge news for a position group in need of more Big Ten caliber players ready to play next season.

The Jacksonville, Florida native’s familiarity with the program runs deep. The former 4-star recruit and top 250 prospect played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida when current Rutgers strength and conditioning coach Jay Butler was there. Dunlap Jr. also played with and is friends with current Rutgers defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu at Minnesota. He obviously knows new defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak as well.

He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection in 2019 after starting 12 games at right guard for Minnesota. Dunlap Jr. missed the 2020 season with an injury before starting several games this past season for the Golden Gophers. He ultimately entered the transfer portal mid-season.

Dunlap Jr. has earned academic All-Big Ten honors once and has two years of eligibility remaining.

He joins FCS All-American JD DiRenzo, Colorado State transfer Mike Ciaffoni and Texas/Louisiana-Monroe transfer Willie Tyler as offensive linemen who have committed to the Scarlet Knights in recent days. DiRenzo and Tyler have one season of eligibility remaining while Ciaffoni has three years left.

This is a tremendous pickup for Rutgers and the overhaul along the offensive line in the last week alone has been impressive.