Colorado State OL Mike Ciaffoni transfers to Rutgers

Rutgers added a third transfer this offseason as Colorado State offensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni announced his decision to join the program on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is a Rutgers legacy. His father, Joe, played for the Scarlet Knights in the early 1990’s during the Doug Graber era. Mike Ciaffoni originally grew up in Morristown, New Jersey before moving to New England.

The former 3-star defensive lineman in the class of 2019 played for Lincoln-Sudbury Regional HS in Sudbury, Massachusetts and initially committed to Boston College. He played just two games over two seasons for the Eagles before transferring to Colorado State. He played six games this past season for former head coach Steve Addazio, who was fired in December. He also recruited Ciaffoni to BC.

He converted to the offensive line at Colorado State per Brian Dohn of 247 Sports and is expected to play on that side of the ball for Rutgers. Ciaffoni has three years of eligibility remaining. He is light on experience but adding him to a position group that needs all the help it can get is a good move.

On Saturday, Rutgers added FCS All-American JD DiRenzo as a graduate transfer. He is expected to start somewhere along the offensive line next season. In addition, WR Sean Ryan transferred from West Virginia and is also expected to start next season.